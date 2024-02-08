Raves' receiver Zay Flowers being investigated for alleged domestic violence incident.

The Baltimore Ravens were bounced out of the playoffs but the franchise hits the news cycle on Thursday. Rookie wide receiver, Zay Flowers is reportedly being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime amid the alleged reports, according to Jonas Shaffer, Justin Fenton, and Tim Prudente of The Baltimore Banner. Police are keeping information private due to state laws. This alleged incident is still being investigated with the Ravens' rookie potentially being involved.

“Baltimore County Police are investigating an alleged domestic assault involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, The Baltimore Banner has confirmed. The investigation also includes a police department in Acton, Massachusetts, which acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an incident in Baltimore County last month and involving Flowers.”

The alleged incident took place on January 21. Police would not provide much details. State law does not allow police to provide information during an alleged investigation. For that reason, this alleged situation being kept under wraps for now.

“Acton Police declined to release the report, citing state laws that keep confidential communications between victims and police in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault. An Acton Police spokesman also cited the law and declined to answer questions on the matter. When asked if they were investigating Flowers, Baltimore County Police also acknowledged that the department had been made aware of an alleged assault in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21. A spokesman said the matter was pending and the department would not release additional details at this time.”

The Ravens are currently keeping quiet, as there is nothing set in stone as of now. Zay Flowers' agent, Zac Hiller, reportedly didn't (immediately) respond to The Baltimore Banner either.

“Flowers has not been charged with a crime. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney. A Ravens team spokesman did not respond to questions about the investigation. Flowers' agent, Zac Hiller, did not immediately return messages Thursday afternoon.”

This situation will be closely monitored. It's important to remain focused on actual reported information instead of rumors for alleged incidents like these. Only time will tell what will happen with the Ravens wide receiver. There's an equal chance nothing happens if investigations find Zay Flowers wasn't actually involved.