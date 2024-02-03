Zay Flowers was given a fine over his controversial taunt in the Ravens-Chiefs playoff game.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ rookie wide receiver, Zay Flowers, caught some flack over his antics in the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After making an impressive play, Flowers clearly taunted the Kansas City defender. It resulted in a penalty and now he's receiving a fine.

Flowers is being fined a hefty $10,927 by the NFL over his taunt on the Chiefs, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. It's been a disaster two weeks for the rookie wide receiver.

“On Saturday, the NFL announced that Flowers has been fined $10,927 for the infraction.”

The sequence that followed the taunt was just messy for Zay Flowers. His penalty knocked the Ravens out of the red zone. Eventually, Lamar Jackson threw a great pass to Flowers, who reached for the touchdown. Unfortunately, the star wideout fumbled it and the Chiefs recovered the ball in the end zone. That led to Flowers injuring his hand on the sideline in frustration and he wasn't able to help Baltimore later in the game.

Now add this $10,927 fine to the mix. They say when it rains it pours and it's certainly pouring down on Zay Flowers right now. The good news is he's young and can learn from these mistakes. If anything, Flowers will be just fine and likely serve as one of the top pass options for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Flowers was a consistent option all season long. He proved to be reliable almost immediately and stepped up when Mark Andrews fell to injury. The Ravens' wide receiver has a bright future ahead. Especially after finishing the season with 858 yards and five touchdowns off of 77 receptions. He'll aim to improve those numbers next season when he enters the second year of his career.