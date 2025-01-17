The Baltimore Ravens might be without their best pass-catcher against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Just days ahead of the high-profile matchup, the team downgraded Zay Flowers to doubtful as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury.

Flowers did not practice all week and is the only Ravens starter in danger of missing the game, according to the injury report they released on social media. However, they refuse to officially rule him out ahead of the matchup.

Despite his absences, head coach John Harbaugh said he thinks Flowers “has a chance” to play, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The first-time Pro Bowler was the only eligible player who did not practice on Friday but worked out privately on the field before the team's session.

Flowers did not play in the team's Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his first absence of the year after appearing in all 17 regular season games. Tight end Isaiah Likely led the team with 53 receiving yards in his absence.

Reserve receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty was the only other player the Ravens listed on their injury report. Harty, who has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since Oct. 19, is questionable after practicing in full all week.

Ravens, Bills rematch in divisional round

With Flowers trending negatively, the Ravens are forced to prepare for its biggest game of the season without one of their best offensive weapons. Baltimore faced the Bills in Week 4 of the regular season, taking a 35-10 matchup at home.

Ironically, Flowers was practically non-existent in the first matchup. While his presence on the field still impacted the Bills' defensive game plan, Flowers had his worst performance of the year in Week 4 with just one catch for 10 yards.

Without Flowers, the Ravens will lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry in the game. Henry ran for 199 rushing yards against the Bills in Week 4 while averaging over eight yards per carry. He is coming off a 186-yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening round of the playoffs.

The divisional round rematch will be in Buffalo instead of Baltimore. Despite the first result, the Bills are closing as slight betting favorites to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Flowers' injury unquestionably factored into the line.