The second NFL Christmas Day Game in 2024 will have significant playoff implications for both the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. After anxiously waiting for injury updates on Zay Flowers and Justice Hill, the team released official announcements one day before the game.

Hill was ruled out for the game on Tuesday while Flowers is listed as questionable, Tom Pelissero reported. Nelson Agholor was also ruled out. Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Tre'Davious White and Jalyn Armour-Davis also remain questionable.

With the Christmas Day teams forced to play three games in an 11-day span, injuries and absences were to be expected. After playing on Saturday of Week 16, each team competing on Dec. 25 had just four days to prepare for the game.

The worst injury among Hill and Flowers has been the former's. Early in Week 16, Hill was forced to leave the game after hitting his head on the turf and was examined for a concussion. He did not return to the game or practice in the following days.

Flowers did not leave Week 16 early but was later added to the injury report with a shoulder injury. He did not practice on Monday but was given a positive update by John Harbaugh, who seems to believe his star receiver will suit up.

Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans compose Christmas Day schedule

The two games on Christmas Day will be significant for the NFL beyond the date. The two games on the schedule will be live-streamed on Netflix, marking the league's debut on the platform.

The Ravens and Texans will conclude the day, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET. They will be preceded by the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, who will start at 1 p.m. ET.

The four competing teams are swapping opponents from their Week 16 matchups. All four teams played on Saturday to allot one additional day of recovery. The Chiefs also opened that slate against the Texans, followed by the Ravens hosting the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Even without Justice Hill and potentially Zay Flowers, the Ravens are still favored on the betting odds. Both the Ravens and Texans have already clinched a playoff berth. Houston will be the higher seed as the AFC South champion while Baltimore secured one of the three Wild Card spots.