The Baltimore Ravens are set to visit the Houston Texans on Christmas Day as they look to make a push for the AFC North title, and with a playoff rematch possible in just a few weeks, John Harbaugh was asked if he is concerned with showing all of his cards in this matchup.

“[It's] not a priority,” John Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink and Clifton Brown of Ravens.com. “You try to win the game. There's plenty of things that we can come up with for the next game that would be the next iterations of whatever we're doing. Everything we can thing of that's good, we're going to try to do it.”

Clearly, Harbaugh and the Ravens are not concerned with showing too much in this upcoming game against the Texans. If Baltimore does ends up as a Wild Card team, it is very possible that the two teams will play again in Houston. Still, the Ravens believe they could build off of what they put on tape if they match up with the Texans again. It is common for teams to build off of their tendencies, breaking away from them to fool teams over the course of a season.

Ravens look to push for AFC North title, home playoff game

The Ravens are playing in one of the two games set to take place on Christmas Day. The first matchup is between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Depending on the outcome of that game, the Ravens will know if they have a chance to take sole possession of first place in the division.

If the Ravens win both of their remaining games on the schedule, they need the Steelers to lose one of the remaining two to secure the division title. If that does not happen, Baltimore will be relegated to a Wild Card spot.