In their Week 16 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens ruled out their rotational running back Justice Hill with a concussion, per Adam Schefter on X.

Behind Derrick Henry, Hill has been a change-of-pace back for the Ravens. Against the Steelers, Hill rushed just twice for 30 yards.

Now, after being ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Steelers, his 2024 season could be in jeopardy.

The Ravens could clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Steelers, but they'll need to rely on the rushing game of Lamar Jackson and Henry, as Hill's day is over.

This is a developing story.