The Baltimore Ravens prevailed over the Tennessee Titans during their Week 6 matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ravens recorded a total of 223 receiving yards and 139 rushing yards in the International Series win. Tight end Mark Andrews led the squad with 69 receiving yards. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney each recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss. Safety Geno Stone picked off a pass from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill as the Ravens were up by five points in the third quarter.

“First of all, congrats to our players and our coaches for a great win,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “It's a tough win over there against a very good football team (in the Tennessee Titans).

“Our guys got the job done. I'm proud of them for that.”

The Ravens will face the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 22. The Lions took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 20-6 win at Raymond James Stadium last Sunday. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff ended the game with 353 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Lions with a team-leading 124 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 12 receptions.

What are some bold predictions for the Ravens when they face the Lions on Sunday?

Lamar Jackson will earn at least 230 passing yards, one passing touchdown

Jackson ended the win over Tennessee with 223 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. The sixth-year quarterback completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts. He added 62 rushing yards on 13 carries. Receiver Zay Flowers earned his first career touchdown off of a short pass from Jackson with 3:28 left in the second quarter.

“He made some throws, but more than that, there were some situations where guys were covered a little bit,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “It wasn't easy. That's a really good defense we were playing against. (He) kept plays alive [and had a] couple critical first downs.

“I thought the seam route up the right side in the fourth quarter, to Mark Andrews, to see that route, put that right on the money … Of course, Mark made a great play on it. That was a game-changing, sealing play there. Without that play, it's a completely different game. The runs he made were pretty phenomenal.”

Jackson has recorded just under 1,250 passing yards and five passing touchdowns during the 2023 NFL season. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 200 or more passing yards on four occasions this season, including a season-high 237 yards in a 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Lions have allowed 1,327 passing yards this year, according to NFL.com. The figure put them behind the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and New York Jets for 21st in the league.

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen will both record double-digit tackles

Smith and Queen garnered nine tackles each during the Week 6 victory over Tennessee. Queen added one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. The duo are in first and second place on the Ravens roster this season with 63 and 53 combined tackles, respectively. Smith has earned 10 or more combined tackles in games against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Smith and Queen must play an important role in slowing down a Lions offense that has recorded 350 yards or more in all six of its matchups in the 2023 NFL season. Goff has earned a total of 1,618 passing yards this season, putting him 42 yards behind Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for fifth place in the league.

“That guy is playing good ball right now,” Smith said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “The picture is clear for him. He makes a lot of good throws in the intermediate game, as well as, he takes his shots when he needs them. They have the team playing to his strengths, so [my] hat's off to him.”

The Ravens will take a close victory over the Lions at home

The Ravens must build off their win over the Titans after starting their 2023 NFL campaign with a record of 4-2. Baltimore went 2-2 after starting the season with wins over the Texans and Bengals. The Ravens faced the Lions during Week 3 of the 2021 regular season, taking a 19-17 victory in Ford Field behind 287 passing yards from Jackson.

“Absolutely,” Jackson said when asked what he's feeling going against a good team like the Lions and if it gets the juices flowing, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “Two years ago, when we played them, they were pretty good on defense. They held us to, I believe, 17 points – it was a good team then, but they have a couple new guys. But we have to go into M&T Bank Stadium ready.

“It's going to be a great game, I believe. (It's) a great defense and great offense they have over there as well. We just have to be prepared (and) be ready.”

Baltimore must slow down Detroit's passing attack when they take to M&T Bank Stadium. The Lions rank sixth in the league with a total of just under 1,620 passing yards in 2023, taking spots over the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.