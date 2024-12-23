The Baltimore Ravens are set to play in a huge matchup against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, but Beyonce's halftime performance is what Lamar Jackson has his mind on, saying that he will make sure to be out there to watch the performance.

“Beyonce, to the left,” Lamar Jackson said, via Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “No because I'm gonna go out there and watch. Yeah, I'm gonna go out there and watch, man. My first time seeing Beyonce perform, and it's at our game? That's dope. I'm gonna go out and watch. Sorry Harbaugh. Sorry fellas. … Nah man I'm not thinking about the lead, I was just thinking about just seeing Beyonce for the first time. Not saying it like that, no disrespect, I know how people can take things. Pause.”

Expand Tweet

It is not every day that you will be in the stadium when Beyonce is performing, and even though most players go into the locker room at halftime, Jackson is making an exception this time to see her perform for the first time, regardless of the Ravens' performance in the first half.

Ravens look to make run at AFC North

Due to the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, the Ravens have a great chance to win the AFC North. If Baltimore goes 2-0 in the final two games against the Texans and Cleveland Browns, they would win the division if Pittsburgh loses one of their remaining games.

The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day on Christmas Day, so the Ravens will know if they are playing for sole possession of first place by the time they kick things off against the Texans. An interesting wrinkle is that Diontae Johnson, who just got released by the Ravens, was claimed by Houston. Though it is unlikely that he ends up playing in the matchup.