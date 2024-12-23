While it seemed like former Baltimore Ravens wideout Diontae Johnson might be done for the season after getting waived by the team, Tank Dell's season-ending injury on Sunday changed his fortunes. The Houston Texans claimed Johnson on waivers Monday just before they play the Ravens on Christmas Day, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It may be too quick of a turnaround for Johnson to suit up for Wednesday's contest, but don't rule it out. Houston's receiver depth has been decimated with both Dell and Stefon Diggs out for the season, while John Metchie III is questionable with a shoulder ailment, via The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander. That left Nico Collins and Robert Woods as the only healthy players on the roster with proven track records at the position before Johnson came into the fold.

Johnson joins his third team of the season after getting traded to the Ravens by the Carolina Panthers. The Toledo alum sports 31 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns on the year, although he only had one catch for six yards in Baltimore.

Diontae Johnson, Texans are a perfectly-timed marriage

Johnson has red flags, but Houston can't afford to be picky right now. It's lucky that someone of the former Pittsburgh Steeler's ilk was even available, as most players with those stats would be on rosters at this point in the season.

Johnson spent five seasons in Pittsburgh after the team drafted him 66th overall in 2019. The 2021 Pro Bowler was one of the Steelers' most reliable targets recording at least 680 yards in each season with them. He peaked in '21 with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnson, though, was suspended by the Ravens for refusing to enter the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 1. His divorce with Baltimore was messy, as he only played 39 snaps for the team after it sacrificed a fifth-round pick to get him, although it did get another fifth-rounder back from the Panthers.

Regardless, Johnson should find a role with the receiver-starved Texans as they gear up for the playoffs and as he tries to stabilize his career.