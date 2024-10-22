Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught two touchdowns in the team's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he became the franchise leader in touchdown receptions. He spoke on setting that record, giving credit to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he came into the NFL with in 2018.

“Obviously, incredibly grateful. … I've been blessed with incredible teammate — obviously No. 8,” Mark Andrews said, via Jonas Shaffer of Baltimore Banner.

It has not been the greatest season for Andrews so far, as he has not put up his usual production. But he turned back the clock a bit against the Buccaneers. Maybe this is a bit of a sign that Andrews is finding his groove, which would be dangerous for the rest of the NFL. The Ravens have found their stride since starting the season 0-2, and they clearly are a dangerous team.

With the two touchdowns on Monday, Andrews now has 43 receiving touchdowns in his career. He passed another Ravens tight end, Todd Heap, for the most in franchise history. It will be interesting to see where Andrews ends up at the end of his career. He seemingly could have a firm lead by the time he is done playing for the Ravens.

Ravens look to establish themselves as top contender in AFC

After the win over the Buccaneers, the Ravens are now 5-2 after winning five games in a row. The next few games are very winnable for Baltimore as well. Next up is a game against the Cleveland Browns, followed by a game against the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens have a good chance of moving to 7-2 on the season, as they will be favorites in both of those games. The following two games will be huge for the AFC North, as they will play the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals and Ravens played a close game a few weeks ago, and the Steelers are currently tied with Baltimore at 5-2 for first place in the AFC North.

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again at the top of the AFC at 6-0, although the Ravens gave them everything they could handle in Week 1. The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are both at 5-2, tied with the Ravens. It will be interesting to see how the seeding plays out. All four of those teams have Super Bowl aspirations this season. For now, the Ravens will prepare for their upcoming game against the Browns.