The Baltimore Ravens are amid a challenging Monday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens led the Buccaneers 20-10 early in the third quarter; however, before then, the team was hit with a concerning injury on cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humprey tweaked his knee during the first half and was questionable to return, but Baltimore later ruled him out of the game, per Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink. Hopefully, he will undergo a speedy recovery and the ailment will not cause any two lingering issues.

Marlon Humphrey amassed two tackles and an impressive two interceptions before exiting the game. Through his first five games of 2024, Humprey totaled 25 solo tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has been integral to Baltimore's defense.

On the other side, the Ravens' offense thrived under the leadership of Lamar Jackson on Monday night. With a little less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Jackson threw for 202 years and two touchdowns. If Jackson continues his efforts, the Buccaneers will have a hard time stopping him and Baltimore.

Jackson entered the 2024 season fresh off his second MVP honor from 2023. The talented QB sounded off on the possibility of winning a third honor in 2024 in late October.

“I really don't care about the hype,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I'm not going to dwell on an MVP trophy or anything like that. I never have. Even when I won it, I never dwelled on it. It was about me just trying to win each and every game I'm in. And same thing from now, I'm still trying to win these games to get to February and win in February.”

Jackson and the rest of the Ravens are not focused on individual awards. They want to do everything they can to get over the hump and bring another Super Bowl back to Baltimore.