The Ravens feared that Keaton Mitchell had suffered a season-ending injury, and those fears have come true.

The Baltimore Ravens took another step towards securing the number one seed in the AFC on Sunday night when they picked up a 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, along the way they lost breakout rookie running back Keaton Mitchell to what appeared to be a serious knee injury, and the Ravens worst fears ended up being confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Mitchell went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and didn't even feature in Baltimore's offense until their Week 9 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, when he picked up 138 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Mitchell quickly became a key piece of the Ravens offense, averaging an absurd 8.4 yards per carry, but he will now miss the rest of the 2023 campaign with a torn ACL.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell, one of their bright young stars with breakout ability, has suffered an ACL tear, sources said after the MRI. His season is over but he should make a full recovery.”

Ravens will miss Keaton Mitchell throughout remainder of season

Mitchell was only continuing to grow into his role with Baltimore, which makes his sudden injury all the more crushing. Despite that, the talented rookie appears to have a bright future in the NFL, and he will now turn his attention towards a lengthy rehab so that he can get back on the field in 2024.

With Mitchell out, Gus Edwards will see his role increase for the Ravens, as will Justice Hill. And of course, you can't count out Lamar Jackson, who remains arguably the best mobile quarterback in the NFL. Losing Mitchell is a tough blow, but running back injuries are nothing new to Baltimore, and they appear poised to continue rolling towards the upcoming playoffs.