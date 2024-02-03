John Harbaugh wants Rashod Bateman to have a bigger role with the Ravens.

Rashod Bateman and the Baltimore Ravens saw their season end last week as they fell in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bateman didn't have the season that he was hoping for this year after spending most of the past two years injured. He was a first round pick for the Ravens when he came into the league a few years ago, and he is hoping to have a bigger impact in Baltimore in the future.

In his first two seasons with the Ravens, Rashod Bateman only played in 19 games. He was able to play in 16 games this past season, and yet his numbers didn't see a big increase. He racked up 515 yards in his first season, and in four more games this season, he only picked up 367 yards and one touchdown. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wants him to have a bigger role.

“I want Bate to flourish and make a bunch of plays, and he’s going to do that, and I think he’ll be a bigger part of it next year, just by the fact that he was healthy all year this year [and] had a chance to establish himself that way, and he’ll be starting,” John Harbaugh said, according to an article from NBC Sports. “He’ll be playing all those snaps, and he’ll rise to the occasion.”

After recovering from injuries, it isn't a big surprise that Bateman didn't have a big season in 2023. While it was technically his third season in the league, it still feels like Bateman is a rookie because of his lack of play. If he can stay healthy and continue to play each week consistently, he should get more acclimated to life in the NFL, and he should start to have more of an impact. He is clearly a very talented receiver, and his time to shine will come in Baltimore.