Ray Fisher's post-Rebel Moon roles will not be selected for fun, citing his decision to choose to work with directors like Snyder.

Ray Fisher from Rebel Moon: Part One is looking to book quality over quantity roles in the future.

In an exclusive interview, Fisher discusses his connection with Rebel Moon. The challenges of stunt work and the film's immersive sets. He encourages viewers to embrace the spirit of rebellion in the film and hints at his intuitive approach to future projects.

When asked about joining Snyder's masterpiece, Fisher expressed immediate excitement. “It’s one of those crazy things where this has been near and dear to Zack for decades.” Fisher praised the collaborative efforts of Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten in creating a universe for the film.

Having previously collaborated with Snyder in the DC Extended Universe, Fisher described the thrill of working on a massive project. This time, centered on an entirely new concept. He commended Snyder's unbridled and untethered approach to filmmaking, creating diverse worlds and characters that are bound to captivate audiences.

Ray Fisher embraced his groundbreaking role as Darrian Bloodaxe in Rebel Moon. But once all parts are done, the actor shares uncertainty on his acting roles. “I don’t think that far ahead. Usually, when I do a project, I like to wait a bit and see how it sits on me once the piece comes out.”

Fisher also clarified that he selectively pursues roles that genuinely ignite his passion. Opting for quality over quantity in auditions. The actor expressed gratitude for finding a creative home and collaborating with industry stalwarts like Zack Snyder.

“It’s a blessing to have found a home and collaborators like Zack and some of the other folks I’ve been blessed to work with throughout my career. And if those are the folks I’m fortunate enough to work with for the remainder of my career, I would be in heaven!