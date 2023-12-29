If you think Rebel Moon is not long enough, its extended director's cut will be far more in-depth for its characters and plots.

Rebel Moon's director's cut will blow people's minds.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-writers Kurt Johnstad and Zack Snyder shed light on the creative process behind Rebel Moon. The duo, whose collaboration dates back to their music video days, conceived the idea of “Seven Samurai in space.” And it's as early as 1997.

Over the years, their careers took different paths. But the idea persisted.

Despite failed attempts to bring the concept to life, Snyder revisited the idea during the pandemic. Now, the project evolved into a two-part film series. With a PG-13 cut and an extended R-rated cut for each part.

Following the successful release of Part One, Johnstad has revealed insights into the upcoming extended R-rated Rebel Moon. And it will be up for release at an unspecified later date. However, Snyder clarified that the extended director's cut of Part One will not precede the release of Part Two in April.

Johnstad elaborates on the additional content in the extended cut, highlighting a more detailed exploration of the story's beginning. Viewers can anticipate an enriched portrayal of characters, including an extended focus on Anthony Hopkins' character, Jimmy, and an in-depth look at Kora and the Motherworld.

The writer also mentions a different introduction to Admiral Noble and sheds light on smaller characters like Aris (Sky Yang), the Motherworld soldier defending Sam in the granary.

Overall, Rebel Moon's extended director's cut promises more character depth and the signature action, spectacle, and visual vibrancy associated with Zack Snyder's work. Johnstad emphasizes that the original vision exceeded the constraints of a four-hour PG-13 movie.