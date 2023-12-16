Zack Snyder is looking to cast LeBron James in his expanding Rebel Moon universe, following the momentum of the first film.

Zack Snyder's expansive vision for his new film means a possible LeBron James casting in a Rebel Moon universe.

After gaining momentum with the Netflix movie Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, fans call for a franchise film. Following a sequel scheduled for next year, Snyder has ambitious plans that extend beyond the screen.

In addition to the film series, Snyder is venturing into various media. Currently, Snyder is developing a “Rebel Moon” comic book series. It will be a mobile game (with aspirations for a big console game), and an animated component. N

ot stopping there, he is also releasing his first book of photography featuring black and white portraits taken on set.

Speaking at the “Rebel Moon” premiere in Los Angeles, Snyder teased the continuous narrative. “This movie will end, and, in April, you'll get another one, which is really even crazier than this one.” He expressed excitement for audiences to quickly experience the second installment and hinted at more ideas in the pipeline.

When asked about dream casting for future films, both Zack and producer Deborah Snyder asserted they already have their dream cast.

However, Zack couldn't resist dreaming bigger. “I think if I could get LeBron James in the movie … I know that sounds crazy.” The star-studded ensemble includes Sofia Boutella, who plays rebel leader Kora. She also previously gushed about the possibility of her Atomic Blonde co-star Charlize Theron joining in a future installment.

Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire is set to premiere on December 21, promising audiences an immersive journey into Snyder's expanding universe.