With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Cleveland Guardians find themselves just a half game out of first place in the AL Central. However, as the Guardians look toward the future, Aaron Civale has now found himself embedded in trade buzz.

Cleveland is willing to listen to trade offers for Civale, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. The Guardians believe that in a buyer's market, Civale would hold immense value. In return for Civale, the Guardians are reportedly looking for a middle-of-the-order type bat prospect(s).

Civale's work would put him atop any team's list if Cleveland truly made him available. Through 12 starts this season, Civale holds a 2.54 ERA and a 54/20 K/BB ratio. He hasn't allowed more than two runs since June 25 and has only allowed more than two runs in two of his starts this season.

Furthermore, Civale is under team control through the 2026 season. At the MLB trade deadline, oftentimes players on expiring contracts are traded by their teams rather than letting them walk for nothing. But any team acquiring Civale is getting an impressive and controllable arm. The Guardians would likely receive a haul in a trade for Civale.

While the Guardians are technically in the playoff hunt, they're six games back in the Wild Card. At 53-53, if they want to make the playoffs, it'll be via the NL Central. In arguably the weakest division in baseball, there's no guarantee Cleveland would succeed in the postseason.

Aaron Civale is having the best year of his career with the Guardians this season. But as Cleveland takes a true look at their present and future, they may be better off trading the star pitcher.