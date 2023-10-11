The Tampa Bay Rays started the 2023 MLB campaign 13-0, had the CY Young favorite for a good chunk of the season and received breakout performances from a handful of players. This had the makings of a truly special year. But in the end, as has happened in the recent past, they lacked the necessary resources and production to obtain postseason success.

Sure, injuries played a major role in their shortcomings, but don't they always? Fans cannot really point to back luck as an impediment to a World Series run when these sort of calamities plague the franchise year after year. A lack of available talent, particularly in the pitching staff, results in a minuscule margin for error everywhere else.

The Rays failed to maintain their crisp brand of baseball in the American League Wild Card round versus the Texas Rangers, being outscored 11-1 in a heart-wrenching two-game sweep. They looked ill-prepared, making one fundamental mistake after another. AL batting champion Yandy Diaz could not get anything going, Jose Siri showed significant rust after missing three weeks of action and Tyler Glasnow's postseason woes continued. It was just a mess.

Rays president Erik Neander: 2023 playoffs 'probably the most disappointing exit we've had.' https://t.co/xguvkxc4Am pic.twitter.com/Gr9OTi9JNO — theScore (@theScore) October 10, 2023

After a 99-win campaign, it is difficult to call for drastic change. Besides, there are obvious financial restrictions that prevent general manager Peter Bendix from fishing in the big free agent pool this offseason. No, the organization will have to catch a bunch of minnows instead of that prized trout.

Still, a minor tweak in approach could possibly breed more favorable results come next October. We are going to compile a list of free agents who can fit the Rays' system but also maybe provide them with the extra boost they need. Let's look ahead to an intriguing MLB offseason.

Rays must sign SP Kenta Maeda

Shane McClanahan headlined a slew of devastating pitching injuries that destroyed Tampa Bay's air of dominance. The team still contended for a divisional title and easily earned its fifth-straight postseason berth, but it was never the same. Bendix must compensate for the lack of starting pitching depth, which will spill into 2024, by plucking a veteran or two from the open market.

Kenta Maeda feels like the quintessential Rays signing. The 35-year-old righty is a solid yet unspectacular hurler who has All-Star upside if he were to land in St. Petersburg. He recorded a 4.23 ERA in 21 games, missing two months with a right triceps strain. An injury-prone pitcher is definitely a concern for this franchise given its history, but Maeda is worth the gamble.

The 2020 AL Cy Young runner-up shouldn't cost much and adds vital depth to the roster. Stockpiling competent arms is the best way to prevent a depletion issue going forward.

Elvis Andrus 2B/SS

There are plenty of options in the middle infield, and Elvis Andrus' best days are certainly behind him. But I believe he is currently a better fit than someone like Taylor Walls. He is a .269 career hitter who gives Tampa Bay some valuable versatility from an offensive standpoint.

Andrus has remained in The Show for 15 years by finding ways to produce. He is another guy who feels like a perfect fit in this organization. The poor guy has spent the last two years with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox. He should be all too eager to join a reputable operation like the Rays.

With Wander Franco uncertain to return and rookie Junior Caminero slated to handle either shortstop or second base duties next year, Andrus is a practical addition who can occupy multiple positions. The most important role for him, though, is leadership. The two-time All-Star can be the playoff linchpin this team clearly needs.

Rays should take a chance on Noah Syndergaard

We're going right back to pitching. The Rays could truly use all the reinforcements they can handle in that area, at least until McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen return from lengthy rehab stints. Noah Syndergaard has “Tampa reclamation project” written all over him.

The former first-round pick has seen his stock plummet in recent years and was left untouched on the free agent market after the Cleveland Guardians released him at the end of August. He does not look salvageable. And that is exactly where this club thrives. Peter Bendix would be wise to consider rolling the dice on a former phenom.

Perhaps Syndergaard could enjoy a second act in the bullpen, allowing manager Kevin Cash to not burn out his other relievers. Whatever the role, these two parties make a lot of sense as a pairing. A man desperate to carve out a path back to the big leagues and an organization that must think outside the box in order to make strides forward.

These MLB offseason moves may not sizzle, but we have to be realistic about what this front office is willing to spend. Cost efficient free agent signings with upside and experience can inch the Tampa Bay Rays closer to being a more effective postseason squad.