On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians decided to designate veteran pitcher Noah Syndergaard for assignment, just a month after acquiring him in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. The trade, which was primarily intended to benefit the Dodgers, involved the Guardians sending shortstop Amed Rosario to the Dodgers in exchange for Syndergaard and cash considerations. While the Dodgers likely have no regrets about acquiring Rosario, the Guardians are probably reconsidering their decision regarding Syndergaard's acquistion. With that in mind, the question arises: is Syndergaard's career as a major league starting pitcher over?

Syndergaard was once great

Syndergaard was initially a key component of what was anticipated to be a standout pitching staff for the New York Mets, dating back to his rookie season in 2015. Although that Mets team ultimately made it to the World Series that year, they were defeated by the Kansas City Royals in five games. Alongside Syndergaard on the pitching roster were notable names like Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, and Steven Matz. The promise held by these pitchers was so high that Mets fans were overly optimistic about the team's future. However, injuries, including Syndergaard's own setbacks, prevented the talented staff from ever truly shining.

Known for his powerful arm and an impressive assortment of pitches, Syndergaard concluded his initial five seasons with the Mets boasting a 3.31 ERA and a 2.19 FIP. Over 119 games, he secured a record of 47-30 across 716 innings pitched, tallying 775 strikeouts and just 166 walks. Nevertheless, this level of performance took a toll on the accomplished pitcher. In 2017, he suffered a right lat tear early in the season, limiting him to only seven games. Where his career trajectory really began to shift, however, was in 2019. During that year, his last full season with the Mets, he concluded it with a 4.28 ERA, a stark contrast to his previous four seasons where he averaged a 2.93 ERA. This marked his highest posted ERA since his rookie year, when he achieved a 3.24 ERA.

Syndergaard hasn't been the same since his Tommy John surgery

Syndergaard sat out the entire 2020 season and pitched just two innings in 2021, as he underwent Tommy John surgery right before the 2020 season. Unfortunately, Syndergaard has not been the same since then.

Seeking to rejuvenate their struggling rotation, the Los Angeles Angels took a chance on Syndergaard after the Mets opted not to renew his contract. In November 2021, Syndergaard and the Angels reached a one-year, $21 million deal, positioning the then 29-year-old for a comeback season last year. Syndergaard did show flashes of his previous form with the Angels, achieving a 5-8 record in 15 games with a 3.85 ERA. However, his journey took a different turn as he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies during the trade deadline.

Surprisingly, Syndergaard and the Phillies advanced to last year's World Series, riding a wave of momentum. After posting a 5-2 record, Syndergaard made it onto the World Series roster, despite having a 4.12 ERA over 54.2 innings pitched. His performance during the championship series wasn't very memorable, however. In only three innings, he conceded three hits and two earned runs, one of which was a home run, but also managed to strike out four batters.

Syndergaard's 2023 season may be his last as a major league pitcher

Facing a shortage in their starting rotation for the 2023 season due to Walker Buehler's Tommy John surgery, the Los Angeles Dodgers took a chance on Syndergaard, signing him to a one-year, $13 million contract. For the Dodgers, this move was a calculated risk, potentially offering high rewards if Syndergaard could rediscover even a tiny bit of his dominant form. However, this outcome was not to be. Over 12 games, Syndergaard posted a disappointing 1-4 record, with a strikeout rate of 6.2 per nine innings and a discouraging 7.16 ERA.

This raises questions about why the Guardians agreed to such a trade during the deadline. Nonetheless, for the Dodgers, the trade proved to be one of worth, as they were allowed to offload Syndergaard and strengthen a position with Rosario in which they lacked depth.

In just 20 games with the Dodgers, Rosario has already driven in 12 runs, in contrast to his 40 runs over 94 games with Cleveland. Meanwhile, Syndergaard's brief tenure with Cleveland, spanning only five starts across a month, resulted in a 1-2 record with a 4.94 ERA. He gave up seven walks, seven home runs, 29 hits, and 15 earned runs. Clearly, the Dodgers emerged victorious in this trade.

It's evident that the nearly 31-year-old Syndergaard's performance is not on an upward trajectory. His ERA continues to escalate, while his strikeout rate declines, and he struggles keeping balls in the ballpark. This obviously diminishes his value to any team, rendering it low to non-existent.

In his most recent start against the Toronto Blue Jays, he surrendered three more home runs. Overall, he conceded five runs on four hits in a span of six innings.