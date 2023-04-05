Chicago White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus joined an elusive club Wednesday. Andrus notched the 2,000th hit of his Major League Baseball career, lacing a single to right field in the fifth inning.

Andrus is the fourth active player to reach the milestone, joining Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto and Nelson Cruz. He is also the 290th player in MLB history to get 2,000 hits, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

While not as exclusive as the 3,000-hit club, which has just 33 members, collecting 2,000 hits at the major league level is no small feat. Nearly 23,000 players have appeared in an MLB game, so being part of a list that has less than 300 members is something to hang your hat on.

Andrus debuted as a 20-year-old with the Texas Rangers in 2009. He finished second in AL Rookie of the Year Award voting that season and was a two-time all-star in his 12 seasons with the Rangers. After a mediocre 2021 and first half of 2022, Andrus had a small resurgence after signing with the White Sox in mid-August of last season following his release from the Oakland Athletics.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrus did not play a single inning in the field other than at shortstop through the first 14 seasons of his career. With Tim Anderson manning shortstop for the White Sox, Andrus still chose to re-sign with Chicago and earned the starting second baseman job.

Elvis Andrus has flown under the radar for most of his time in the MLB and has enjoyed a fine baseball career. He has played 145+ games in 12 of his 14 seasons and is the leader in steals among active players. He can now add 2,000 hits to his career résumé.

Andrew McCutchen, Jose Altuve and Freddie Freeman are the next in line for hit No. 2,000. All three are less than 100 hits away.