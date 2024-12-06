The Tampa Bay Rays pride themselves on making subtle roster moves that result in difference-making additions. Did they just strike again? Free agent catcher Danny Jansen and the organization have come to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

The 29-year-old spent six and a half seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in July. He is hoping the familiar confines of the American League East will give way to a solid 2025.

Jansen tallied a .205 batting average with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 92 games. While his latest offensive campaign leaves a lot to be desired, he has proven himself to be a capable power hitter for the position in the past. Jansen blasted 32 home runs across a 158-game span from 2022-23, which probably explains why the Red Sox gave up three prospects for him.

Furthermore, he is excellent at blocking pitches behind the plate (MLB-best 14 blocks above average in 2024, per Baseball Savant. Former second-round draft pick Ben Rortvedt could continue to command playing time at catcher, but the Rays are clearly committed to giving Jansen considerable responsibilities based on this contract.

The Rays will try to weather all the changes, as usual

Tampa Bay president of baseball operations Erik Neander has made a plethora of trades over the last several months, perpetuating a trend of shipping out players before they enter free agency. Randy Arozarena, Zach Eflin, Isaac Paredes and Jose Siri are all gone, ushering in a new era of Rays baseball.

The pitching staff, which should be much healthier next season, will continue to be a defining characteristic of the franchise. Two-time All-Star Shane McClanahan aims to resume his status as club ace upon his return from Tommy John surgery. If Tampa can figure out how to keep its starting rotation whole, it will have a chance to be competitive once again.

Newcomer Danny Jansen could play an important role in that process.