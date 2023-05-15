Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks is set for a return to the bullpen after a stint on the injured list, the team announced Monday. Fairbanks was sidelined since April 28 with right forearm inflammation.

Currently in his fifth season in the big leagues, Fairbanks has yet to allow a run in 2023, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings before the injury. The righty also has three saves on the season.

Fairbanks when healthy has been a reliable arm for the Rays over the last four seasons. Since 2020, he has a 2.50 ERA in 106 games, collecting 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Injuries have slowed him down in each of the last three seasons though as he’s had four different stints on the injured list during that span.

Last season Fairbanks was dominant during his time on the mound, pitching to a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings, adding eight saves. He struck out 38 of the 87 batters he faced for a remarkable 43.7 strikeout percentage. The Rays rewarded Fairbanks with a three-year contract worth $12 million, which he signed in January.

Fairbanks is just one cog in a well-oiled machine that is the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays still sport the best record in the league at 31-11 thanks in large part to a mostly dominant pitching staff. The bullpen hit a rough patch this past weekend though, allowing 15 runs in four games against the New York Yankees.

Despite the recent struggles, the Rays still lead the league in ERA and the return of Pete Fairbanks should only add to their arsenal of arms.