Shane McClanahan injury gets vital update from Rays’ Kevin Cash

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was placed on the 15-day IL on Wednesday. With Tampa Bay in the midst of a playoff berth, the news was brutal without question. However, manager Kevin Cash provided a hopeful update on McClanahan following the IL decision, via Rays reporter Tricia Whitaker.

“After imaging we are still optimistic. Came back as just impingement and that is the best case scenario,” Cash said.

Whitaker also added a positive report of her own on Shane McClanahan.

“Shane will get an injection when the team gets home and they do not envision him being out longer than expected,” Whitaker tweeted.

This is certainly a breath of fresh air for Tampa Bay. Tyler Glasnow has already been forced to miss the entire year after receiving Tommy John surgery. But Shane McClanahan has been a godsend in 2022. He’s pitched to the tune of a 2.20 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Additionally, the second-year star has 182 strikeouts to his credit. McClanahan is firmly entrenched in the American League Cy Young race. And if he returns soon enough, he could still make a run at the award.

But more importantly, he can lead the Rays pitching staff ahead of the playoffs. Tampa Bay leads the AL Wild Card as of this story’s publication. They have an outside shot at catching the New York Yankees in the AL East. But they want to lock up a Wild Card spot at the very least.

If Shane McClanahan is able to return sooner rather than later, the Rays should have no problem clinching a postseason berth.