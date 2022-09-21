Shane McClanahan’s rotten luck continues as he exits start vs. Astros with injury

The Tampa Bay Rays somehow have been able to withstand a number of key injuries to their rotation this year. On Tuesday, the injury bug hit once again. This time it struck their ace, Shane McClanahan, for the second time this season. McClanahan was forced from his start due to neck tightness, according to Tampa Bay Times writer Marc Topkin.

#Rays say: Shane McClanahan left tonight’s game with left neck tightness/spasm — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 21, 2022

McClanahan was not pitching very well in the start. He had allowed five runs on five hits and four walks in just four innings. He struck out three batters in the start. McClanahan allowed an RBI double to Kyle Tucker in the first inning. Then in the third, Astros rookie Jeremy Pena took him deep for a three-run shot.

In the fifth, he allowed the first couple batters to reach and his night was ended early. It is however possible that this move by Rays manager Kevin Cash was out of precaution. He was not pitching well and the Astros already led 5-0.

Tampa Bay lost rising star Shane Baz for the season earlier this year. Drew Rasmussen missed a few weeks earlier this season in June.

But it’s Shane McClanahan that the team likely cannot succeed without. He spent over three weeks on the injured list recently with a left shoulder impingement. This was his second start back from the injury.

McClanahan is among the front runners for the American League Cy Young this season. He entered Tuesday’s start with a sparkling 2.13 ERA to go with a 0.87 WHIP, both of which rank second in the majors this season. Tampa Bay can ill afford to lose McClanahan to anything serious if they want to make a run at the World Series.