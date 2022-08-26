Tyler Glasnow gets extension with Rays as long rehab continues

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to announce that they have signed star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to an extension through 2024, via Rays reporter Marc Topkin. Glasnow was previously set to hit free agency following the 2023 season. The extension is worth $25 million, per Jeff Passan.

Glasnow hasn’t pitched since 2021 due to injury. Through 14 games last year, he posted a sparkling 2.66 ERA and 0.93 WHIP for Tampa Bay. But it was revealed that Tommy John surgery was necessary midway through the season and he’s been out ever since.

When healthy, Tyler Glasnow is one of the best pitchers in the sport. After starting his career in Pittsburgh with the Pirates, he was traded to the Rays in 2018. He emerged as a budding star in 2019 after posting an ERA of under 2 in 12 games. Injuries have held Glasnow back from reaching his true ceiling. But if he can manage to stay healthy upon his return from Tommy John, the Rays will benefit in a major way.

Shane McClanahan has helped ease the burden of Tyler Glasnow’s absence this season. The second-year left-hander owns an impressive 2.20 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 182 strikeouts. He is in the middle of the Cy Young conversation as well. McClanahan has led a sneaky good Rays rotation this year.

The Rays will have one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball once Tyler Glasnow returns from injury. The thought of paring him up alongside Shane McClanahan was likely part of their motivation when offering him this extension.

Glasnow is currently rehabbing but hopes to return soon.