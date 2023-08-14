Less than 24 hours after the Tampa Bay Rays said star shortstop Wander Franco would not travel with the team to San Francisco, the team announced Monday that Franco has mutually agreed to be placed on the Restricted List and will take a leave from the team. It will last until at least the end of the Rays' current road trip, which runs through Aug. 20.

Major League Baseball launched a full investigation after social media posts about Franco surfaced and went viral on Sunday. Franco did not play in Tampa Bay's loss on Sunday, a move that Rays manager Kevin Cash claimed was a planned off day.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time,” the Rays said.

Franco, 22, signed an 11-year, $182 million deal contract with the Rays in November 2021 after making his MLB debut five months earlier. He has since become a key part of the Rays and is among the league leaders in WAR this season, earning his first career All-Star nod as well.

It remains to be seen how long Franco will be away from the team, but it is a significant on-field blow for the Rays who are trying to chase down the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East crown and potentially the top seed in the American League playoff picture. Franco has appeared in 112 of Tampa Bay's 120 games so far this season.

Wander Franco will be taken off the Rays roster and likely will not be paid as long as he is on the Restricted List. Tampa Bay has yet to announce a corresponding roster move.