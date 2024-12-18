The Tampa Bay Rays' stadium project remains in question. After the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners approved the bonds needed for the Rays to have a new stadium, postponed voting and delays have complicated the timeline.

It appears that the stadium opening won't be until 2029, instead of the initial 2028 plan, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The vote was 5-2 in favor of funding 312.5 million worth of bonds on Tuesday.

“I hope our vote today helps set the wheels in motion for a new owner and a new era of the Tampa Bay Rays,” said one of the county commissioners Chris Latvala on Wednesday.

Now begs the question of where the Rays will be playing in 2025. It was announced in November that the Rays' home stadium will be at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. But this short-term solution may come with its own detractors.

Where will the Rays eventually move?

The leading destinations include Nashville, Tennessee; Salt Lake City; Charlotte, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and Raleigh, North Carolina and Montreal.

While the Rays still hold the desire to remain in Tampa Bay long-term, the extended delays and financial debacle could force the hand of the franchise to migrate elsewhere.

“All eyes will now be watching to assure that the Rays uphold their part of this deal,” commissioner Rene Flowers said after the vote.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred would like to keep the Rays where they are, as the city has a valuable and successful market. That said, the league is open to exploring the potential relocation options if things don't work out with the new stadium project.

It appears that, on the Rays side, they are working toward their goal and hope that whatever is to come will be the most impactful for their franchise and the fans.