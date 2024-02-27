Spring training is underway for a Tampa Bay Rays team that is returning an impressive roster. The team won 99 games last year, and they started off the season on a historic run that saw them win a record 13 straight games, via Adam Berry of MLB.com.
Everything wasn't pretty in the long run, though. Their star player, Wander Franco, was put on administrative leave after details emerged of the shortstop having an alleged relationship with a minor. That put a cloud over the Rays' season, and it led to the team eventually losing in the first round of the playoffs.
Regardless, the Rays' roster is stacked with talent. They are looking to move on from the Franco incident, and they still have enough talent on the team to make a run at the World Series this year. That starts in spring training, and in this article, we will look at their schedule before the regular season starts.
Rays 2024 spring training schedule
Even with the absences of Franco and Shane McClanahan, who will miss the season because of Tommy John surgery, the Rays are still one of the deepest teams in baseball. Randy Arozarena is an MVP-caliber player, and Yandy Diaz, Harold Ramirez, Issac Paredes, and Jose Siri form one of the best lineups in baseball. Without McClanahan, though, the pitching staff faces question marks.
Feb. 24 – (L) 6-5
Feb. 25 – (T) 9-9
Feb. 26 – (W) 8-3
Feb. 27 vs. Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
Feb. 28 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET
Feb. 29 vs. Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 1 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 2 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 3 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 4 vs. Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 5 @ Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 6 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 7 vs. Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 9 vs. Red Sox: 5:05 p.m. ET
March 10 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 11 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 12 @ Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 13 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 14 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 15 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 16 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 17 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 18 vs. Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 19 @ Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 21 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 22 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 23 vs. Orioles/@ Braves (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports Sun
March 24 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 25 @ Phillies: 12:05 p.m. ET
March 26 vs. Tigers: 12:34 p.m. ET
Rays TV/streaming guide
The Rays' regional sports network is Bally Sports Sun, and the games that they broadcast will be on fuboTV. Bally Sports Sun will cover 10 of the Rays' spring training games, via Daniel Russell of draysbay.com.
Tampa Bay recently gave contract extensions to Kevin Cash and Erik Neander, the team's manager and president of baseball operations, respectively. The two have been successful in making the Rays competitive for a long time, but Tampa Bay hopes they can finally break through and hoist the Commissioner's Trophy.