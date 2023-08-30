The Tampa Bay Rays will try to sweep the two-game series from the Miami Marlins as they face off on Wednesday. We are in Miami, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rays-Marlins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Marlins 11-2 on Tuesday. Now, they will try and sweep the set and win the season series. The Marlins started things well when Jazz Chisholm singled to center field to take a 1-0 lead. Later, Chisholm struggled again when he blasted a solo shot to deep right field for his 13th home run to put the Marlins up 2-1. But things fell apart in the sixth inning when Isaac Paredes clipped a single to tie the game. Next, Jose Siri doubled to drive in two to make it 4-2. Things crumbled for the Marlins in the seventh.

Harold Ramirez drove a runner home to make it 5-2. Next, Randy Arozarena clobbered a ball deep to left-center field to make it 7-2. Josh Lowe mounted a monster shot to right-center field to make it 8-2. Later, Paredes put the finishing touches in the ninth with a three-run bomb to make it 11-2.

Aaron Civale went five innings for the Rays while allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Conversely, Sandy Alcantara went 5 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Zach Eflin will make the start for the Rays today and comes in with a record of 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 in a no-decision against the New York Yankees. Jesus Luzardo starts for the Marlins and comes in with a record of 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA. Ultimately, he tossed six scoreless innings while striking out seven in a win over the San Diego Padres in his last outing.

The Rays come into today's game with an 81-52 record and are 2.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East. Additionally, they are hanging onto the top wildcard spot in the AL. The Marlins are 66-66 and third in the NL East. Ultimately, they are three games behind the San Francisco Giants for the final spot in the NL wildcard race.

Here are the Rays-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Marlins Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rays vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The offense exploded in the sixth inning after doing little through the first five. Significantly, the top-4 went 5 for 13 with one home run and three RBIs. Paredes went 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Meanwhile, Lowe went 3 for 5 with one RBI and two runs. The offense generated enough to get the job done. However, they struggled early and must figure it out sooner.

Eflin will try and bounce back from a bad start against the Marlins last month. Sadly, he went four innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits in that outing. He will look to turn it around as he faces a Miami team that can hit the baseball.

The Rays will cover the spread if their offense can deliver some timely hits. Then, they need Eflin to have a good outing.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Things were good. Then, it all unraveled. Alcantara fell apart. Next, the bullpen struggled. They combined to allow seven earned runs. Significantly, it was a major collapse on all parts. Miami must improve on its pitching in this one and locate its pitches.

The hitters did not help. Moreover, they managed just two runs. Luis Arraez went 1 for 4. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler went 1 for 3. Josh Bell went 1 for 3. Likewise, Chisholm went 2 for 4. But the Marlins just could not drive their runners home. Sadly, they left nine runners stranded on the basepaths. The Marlins must drive their runners home if they are playing a good team like the A's. Consequently, they could not do it, and it cost them in the end.

Luzardo must have a quality start today. Furthermore, if he can replicate his performance from the last outing, it will help a bullpen that completely dropped the ball last night.

The Marlins will cover the spread if their pitching can stay grounded. Then, they need their offense to drive in runs.

Final Rays-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Eflin struggled in his last outing against the Marlins. Thus, expect it to happen again. The Marlins will cover the spread.

Final Rays-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-178)