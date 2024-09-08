ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Zack Littell will take the mound for the Rays in their series finale with the Orioles on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Orioles prediction and pick.

Rays-Orioles Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Corbin Burnes

Zack Littell (5-9) with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP

Last Start: Zack Littell took the loss against the Twins on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

2024 Road Splits: Zack Littell hasn’t been as sharp on the road as he’s been at home where he is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.

Corbin Burnes (13-7) with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Corbin Burnes picked up the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out four.

2024 Home Splits: Corbin Burnes has been dominant at home with a 7-4 record with a 3.17 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Orioles Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +166

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rays vs. Orioles

Time: 12:05 PM ET/9:05 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Tampa Bay Rays head into Camden Yards for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, there’s reason to believe they can pull off an upset against the home team’s ace, Corbin Burnes. While Burnes has been formidable this season with a 13-7 record and a 3.19 ERA, the Rays have a secret weapon in Zack Littell that could turn the tide in their favor.

Zack Littell, despite his modest 5-9 record and 4.04 ERA, is poised for a breakout performance. Fresh off the IL after recovering from shoulder fatigue, Littell is making only his second start since returning. This extended rest could prove beneficial, allowing him to pitch with renewed vigor and potentially catch the Orioles off guard.

Littell’s track record against the Orioles is encouraging. In his last five appearances against Baltimore, he’s posted a respectable 3.66 ERA with 13 strikeouts. This familiarity with the Orioles’ lineup could give him an edge in critical at-bats. The Rays’ offense has shown it can explode at any moment, as evidenced by their recent 7-1 victory over the Orioles. With players like Yandy Díaz leading the charge, Tampa Bay has the firepower to support Littell even against a pitcher of Burnes’ caliber.

Despite being the away team, the Rays have demonstrated resilience on the road. Their ability to perform under pressure in hostile environments could be the x-factor in this matchup.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Baltimore Orioles prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards on Sunday, all signs point to a dominant performance from ace Corbin Burnes and a crucial victory for the home team.

Corbin Burnes has been nothing short of exceptional since joining the Orioles. With a 13-7 record and a stellar 3.19 ERA, Burnes has established himself as the workhorse Baltimore desperately needed. His consistency is remarkable, having pitched into the sixth inning and allowing no more than three earned runs in all 14 of his starts for the Orioles.

The Orioles have been formidable at Camden Yards, and their home field advantage could prove decisive. With the support of their passionate fans, Baltimore’s hitters are primed to provide Burnes with ample run support against the struggling Rays. Baltimore’s offense ranks among the best in baseball. They’re second in the majors with 211 home runs and lead with a combined .441 team slugging percentage. This potent lineup should have no trouble against Zack Littell, who sports a mediocre 5-9 record and 4.04 ERA.

With the AL East race tightening, the Orioles are highly motivated to reclaim the division lead. Currently just half a game behind the Yankees, a win on Sunday could catapult them back to the top. Tampa Bay has been inconsistent this season, sitting 12 games back in the division. Their offense ranks near the bottom of the league in several key categories, which doesn’t bode well against a pitcher of Burnes’ caliber.

With Burnes on the mound, a powerful offense at his back, and the urgency of a playoff race, the Orioles are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Rays on Sunday.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated matchup, Corbin Burnes and the Orioles are poised to secure a victory against the Rays at Camden Yards. Burnes has been a model of consistency, pitching into the sixth inning and allowing no more than three earned runs in all 14 of his starts for Baltimore. His reliability and the Orioles’ potent offense, which ranks second in the majors with 211 home runs, give them a significant edge.

While Zack Littell has shown flashes of potential for the Rays, his 5-9 record and 4.04 ERA pale in comparison to Burnes’ stellar performance. The Orioles’ home field advantage and their motivation to reclaim the division lead should propel them to a win in this crucial game.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles ML (-198), Over 7.5 (-110)