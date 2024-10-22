ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks for a third UCL win as they face RB Leipzig. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an RB Leipzig-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Leipzig has yet to win in Champions League play this year. They first fell to Atletico Madrid 2-1, before falling to Juventus 3-2. Still, those are their only two losses on the season. Outside of the Champions League, Leipzig has won six games, and drawn twice in Bundesliga and Pokal Cup play. Meanwhile, Liverpool is 2-0-0 so far in UCL play. They opened up with a 3-1 victory over Milan, before beating Bologna 2-0. Liverpool has won seven straight fixtures, and are 10-0-1 this year, with their only loss coming to Nottingham Forest, 1-0.

Why RB Leipzig Will Win

Leipzig has scored well this year. In ten overall fixtures, they have scored 18 goals, good for 1.8 goals per game this year. They have also been strong so far in UCL play, scoring three times in two fixtures. Leipzig has scored in eight of ten fixtures so far this year while scoring in the first half of six of ten fixtures on the season.

In Bundesliga play, Lois Openda has led the way. He has four goals and an assist this year while failing on his only attempt at a penalty kick on the season. He has not scored in UCL play yet, on an expected .8 goals, but does have an assist. Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko has scored twice, plus has two assists in Bundesliga play. Further, he has been dominant so far in UCL play. Sesko has scored three times so far, including one on a penalty kick. Leipzig would like to see some production from Xavi Simons in this game. He has scored twice and has an assist in Bundesliga play, but has not recorded a point in UCL play yet this year.

Leipzig has also been strong on the defensive side of things this year. They have conceded just eight goals this season across ten fixtures. Still, five of them have come in UCL play, with just three in Bundesliga play this year. Peter Gulacsi has been in goal for both UCL games so far, allowing five goals on just nine shots on target.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has also scored well this year. They have scored a goal in ten of 11 fixtures on the season while scoring 25 goals across the 11 fixtures. That is good for 2.27 per game this year. Further, they have scored five times in UCL play so far this season. Further, Liverpool gets off to great starts. They have scored 13 goals in the first half this year, scoring in nine of 11 matches. This includes scoring in the first half of both UCL matches this season.

In Premier League play, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have led the way. Salah has five goals and five assists on the year, including two via a penalty kick. This is on an expected total of 4.8 goals and just 3.3 assists on the year. Salah also has a goal and an assist so far in UCL play. Meanwhile, Diaz has scored five goals and has one assist in the Premier League season. He has not yet scored in UCL play though. Diogo Jota has also scored well this year. He has scored twice with two assists in EPL play this season, but does not have a goal on an expected .7 this year in UCL play.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just five goals this year in 11 fixtures, and just one goal in UCL play this year. Alisson has been great this year, stopping 18 of 21 shots in the eight fixtures he has played in.

Final RB Leipzig-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has been very difficult to score against this year. No team has scored more than one goal in a game against Liverpool this year, while they have six clean sheets in 11 matches this season. Leipzig is a very capable team though. They have multiple scoring options who all put pressure on opposing defensive units. Still, the cost of pushing on offense is opportunities for scoring on the other end, as seen in their first two UCL games. Liverpool will be able to score on those when they are provided. Leipzig will either need to play defensive, and hope to convert on an opportunity, or continue as normal, and hope the defense will stand up. Neither will work though, as Liverpool gets the win.

Final RB Leipzig-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool ML (-125)