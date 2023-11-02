ESPN recently released the Band of the Year rankings for Division I & Division II HBCU bands. We break the list down.

The latest rankings for the ESPN Band of the Year National Championships have been publicly released, according to a report by HBCU Gameday. As always, each HBCU Marching Band in Division I and Division II will present a performance to a committee consisting of esteemed current and former Band Directors.

The committee will evaluate the field show based on several categories, including drill/precision design, percussion, marching maneuvers, drum majors, auxiliary, musicality, and uniformity. These rankings in each category will determine the overall ranking of each band.

According to a report from HBCU Gameday, the ESPN Band of the Year Rankings has now been narrowed down to the top 10 bands. The upcoming monthly rankings will determine the top two bands in each division who will compete in the Battle of the Bands during Celebration Bowl weekend to vie for the esteemed title of Band National Champion. In the most recent rankings, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine holds the number one spot, with Alabama State's Mighty Marching Hornets rounding out the top 10 for Division I.

For Division II Bands, HBCU Gameday reported that Winston-Salem State's “Red Sea of Sound” has secured the number one position on the ESPN Band of the Year list, while Morehouse College's “House of Funk” makes an appearance in the top 10.

One notable observation from these rankings and performances is the committee's inclination towards rewarding bands that explore new elements and establish their own unique identity. The top two bands in Division I, namely North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the Spartan Legion of Norfolk State, excel in both areas. Their use of slides instead of flanks not only ensures that the sound remains focused on the home crowd but also enhances the musicality of the songs being played.

Additionally, Jackson State paid tribute to one of their students, Jaylen Burns, who sadly passed away during their Homecoming Weekend, by spelling out his first name on the field and performing “O-o-h Child” by The Five Stairsteps. It is also worth acknowledging the visual appeal of Texas Southern's Ocean of Soul, which ranks in the top 5. Their drill formations and song concepts have been particularly captivating this season, showcasing their overall creativity and showmanship. Kudos to Brian Simmons and his team!

Winston-Salem boasts a range of captivating performances, and it is a delight to see Florida Memorial University and “The Roar” securing the number two spot. Despite being a relatively young band program, they have made tremendous progress in a short period and possess great potential for the future. These programs are undoubtedly on an upward trajectory, and I eagerly await the announcement of the top two bands in each division.