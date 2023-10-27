In an exciting development for the USMNT and football fans alike, Johnny Cardoso, the dynamic USA international with an Italian passport, is on the verge of joining La Liga club Real Betis. According to reports from Spanish outlet Relevo, an agreement is already in place, and the transfer fee for the 22-year-old midfielder is estimated to be in the range of €4-5 million ($4.2-5.2 million).

Real Betis, based in the vibrant region of Andalusia, has been closely monitoring Cardoso for some time. They believe he embodies the ideal player profile to bolster Los Verdiblancos as they gear up for the 2024-25 campaign. During his recent performances for the Brazilian club Internacional in the Copa Libertadores, the club's representatives took a keen interest in the talented midfielder.

Despite Internacional's semi-final exit from the prestigious South American tournament, Cardoso's displays left a lasting impression. His power, game intelligence, and versatility on the field have marked him as a standout talent. Cardoso's ability to play as a No. 6 or in a more advanced role has made him a sought-after asset. His performances in La Liga could give USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter a headache regarding team selection.

Cardoso has already earned his stripes on the international stage, having been capped seven times by the USMNT. Additionally, he's contributed significantly to the USA U23 side, representing the future of American soccer. His impending move to Real Betis offers a promising chapter in his career and presents an opportunity for the USMNT to see one of its brightest talents flourish in one of Europe's top leagues.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, all eyes will be on Johnny Cardoso and his transition to the challenging environment of La Liga. This move signifies another step forward for USMNT players seeking success and recognition on the global stage. Cardoso's journey from Brazil to Spain is a testament to his talent and the rising prominence of American soccer in the international arena. The future looks bright for Cardoso and the USMNT, with exciting times ahead in La Liga for the young midfielder.