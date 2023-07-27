French superstar Kylian Mbappe has headlined the entire summer window with transfer links. After so many months of getting linked with Real Madrid, he was on the transfer radar of Saudia Arabia. There were reports that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) had accepted a €300m (£259m) offer from Al Hilal. The Ligue 1 giants want to get rid of the World Cup winner at all costs this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe doesn't want to negotiate with Al Hilal. It is reported that the former AS Monaco would sit on the bench for the entire season rather than play in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is his only preferred destination, who already have a secret pre-deal with PSG. The Ligue 1 giants understand that Mbappe only wants to go to Los Blancos this summer. Instead, Al Hilal is now focusing on a deal with PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, who has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League club.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

PSG are extremely frustrated and disappointed with Mbappe's conduct this summer. The 24-year-old was given the ultimatum until 15th July to let the PSG hierarchy know about his decision. However, he refused to comment on his future. Moreover, CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi also refused to have a one-on-one with the former AS Monaco man as he knew that Mbappe had already made up his mind.

Real Madrid have made it clear that they want Mbappe, regardless of this summer or next summer. However, there is a growing feeling that the 14-time European champions would grab the opportunity to sign the 24-year-old next summer for free. Mbappe doesn't have a contract with PSG at the end of next season.