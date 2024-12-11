Real Madrid grabbed a much-needed win in the Champions League on Tuesday, beating Serie A leaders Atalanta by a score of 3-2. However, Kylian Mbappe limped off late in the first half with an apparent injury, with Rodrygo coming in to replace the Frenchman.

While it didn't look good at first, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the match that Mbappe would be just fine.

“[Mbappé] has a strain, some discomfort in his thigh,” Ancelotti told Movistar, via ESPN. “We'll have to see. It doesn't look serious, but I don't know, we'll see tomorrow. He couldn't sprint. It was bothering him, so we had to substitute him. It's an overload.”

That's good news for Real Madrid, who need their frontman healthy. Mbappe, who signed with the club this past summer, has started to find his footing as of late with the UCL holders, scoring in three of his last four appearances. The 25-year-old bagged the opener in Bergamo, putting his side ahead in the 10th minute. That was his 50th career goal in Europe's most prized competition.

The France international will undergo testing on his thigh on Wednesday to see the severity of the injury. Ancelotti seems confident it won't keep him out long, if at all. Mbappe has netted nine times in 15 LaLiga games this term while Wednesday's goal was his second in the 2024-25 Champions League campaign.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham also hit the back of the net against Atalanta. They had a 3-1 lead and narrowly held on after Ademola Lookman cut the deficit to 3-2 midway through the second period.

Madrid has just three wins in the UCL and will need to keep their foot on the gas pedal when the competition returns after Christmas. Los Blancos locks horns with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. We'll see if Mbappe can suit up.