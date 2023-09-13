Real Madrid‘s Dani Carvajal has vehemently denied disturbing claims of inappropriate conduct during Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign, stating that the allegations are false and that he has taken legal action, reported by GOAL.

The claims surfaced from an interview on the YouTube channel Che América Latina, where an individual who claimed to have worked as a translator for the Spanish national team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia made shocking allegations about Carvajal's behavior. According to the man, he accompanied Carvajal, David de Gea, and Nacho Monreal on a night out in Russia. During the evening, he alleged that Carvajal made a sexually explicit comment about a woman.

Carvajal, in response to these accusations, issued a statement on social media platform X, strongly refuting the claims and expressing his dismay at the media's handling of the situation. He wrote, “All the information reported in the press during these days referring to me is totally false. From my involvement in political parties to a sexual assault at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.” Carvajal continued, “I find it absolutely regrettable and extremely delicate that the media has the right to write with impunity, giving credibility to the words of third parties, staining my name and honour. I have already taken legal action.”

The 31-year-old Real Madrid defender has earned 38 caps for Spain and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, making three appearances during the tournament. Dani Carvajal's emphatic denial and legal action underscore his commitment to defending his reputation against what he believes are baseless accusations.

The situation has garnered significant attention, with many awaiting the outcome of the legal proceedings in light of these serious allegations.