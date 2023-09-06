Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has joined the chorus of criticism against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales for his inappropriate kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup, reported by GOAL.

Carvajal, who is currently on international duty with the Spanish national team for Euro 2024 qualifiers, expressed his disapproval of Rubiales' behavior during a press conference. He referenced the statement previously issued by Spain's men's captains, including Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, and Marco Asensio, which condemned Rubiales' actions.

Carvajal stated, “I want to make a little reference to the statement we issued yesterday as a group. Our president was not in line with what a president should be at a celebration. He had a couple of situations that are not typical of the moment, nor of a president. All of this has created a significant media stir and it is a shame that it has tarnished the title achieved by the ladies.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When questioned about why Jenni Hermoso was not included in the statement by Spain's captains, Dani Carvajal clarified, “What we reject is what I'm saying, those inappropriate gestures from the president. It is a shame that it spoils or overlaps the world title because it is a very important feat for our football. It has not been good for the image of Spanish sport.”

The fallout from Rubiales' actions has already resulted in significant changes. World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda, who faced a player mutiny before the competition and also publicly supported Rubiales during a speech where he refused to resign, has been sacked. He was replaced by Montse Tome, making her the first female head coach ever appointed by Spain.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued an apology to the football world for Luis Rubiales' behavior at the Women's World Cup and acknowledged the enormous damage it had done to Spanish football. The RFEF is now focused on restoring the spotlight to their successful women's team.

Spain's women's national team, under Montse Tome's leadership, is scheduled to return to action on September 22 against Sweden in the Women's Nations League.