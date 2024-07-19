Real Madrid has extended Lucas Vazquez‘s contract for another year, solidifying their squad with experienced players, reported by GOAL. This extension follows the recent renewal of Luka Modric’s contract until 2025, underlining the club's strategy to maintain a strong core of seasoned talents.

Lucas Vazquez, known for his flexibility on the field, has become an indispensable asset for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Capable of playing both as a right-back and a right-winger, Vazquez's adaptability makes him a valuable player for various tactical setups. His new contract ensures that Real Madrid retains a player who can fill multiple roles effectively, enhancing the team’s depth and resilience.

Real Madrid has had a significant week, starting with the unveiling of Kylian Mbappe on July 16, followed by Modric’s contract extension on July 18, and now Vazquez’s renewal. This series of strategic moves highlights the club’s ambition and preparedness for the upcoming season. By securing key players, Real Madrid is reinforcing its position as a top contender in both domestic and international competitions.

Last season, Vazquez made 38 appearances across all competitions, playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s successful campaign that saw them win both La Liga and the Champions League. His performance in April's Clasico against Barcelona was particularly notable, where he delivered a standout display that contributed significantly to the team’s victory.

A Long-standing relationship with Real Madrid

Vazquez's journey with Real Madrid began in 2007 when he joined the club's youth academy at the age of 16. Over the years, he climbed through the ranks, moving from the U-17 team to Castilla by 2014, and eventually securing his place in the first team. His career with Real Madrid has spanned nine seasons, during which he has made 349 first-team appearances and scored 36 goals.

Throughout his time with Real Madrid, Vazquez has been part of one of the club’s most successful eras. He has won an impressive 21 titles, including 5 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 4 Spanish Super Cups. His contributions have been instrumental in securing these accolades, highlighting his importance to the team.

Vazquez has already joined Carlo Ancelotti's pre-season preparations at Valdebebas. The team is set to embark on a tour of the United States next week, where they will play friendlies against AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. These matches will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming season, providing an opportunity to integrate new players and refine tactical strategies.

Eyeing the UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid’s first competitive match of the new season is scheduled for August 14 against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final. This game will be an early test of the team's readiness and cohesion following their pre-season activities. With Vazquez and other key players committed, Real Madrid aims to start the season strong and continue their pursuit of more silverware.

By extending Lucas Vazquez's contract, Real Madrid ensures that they retain a versatile and experienced player who can contribute significantly in various roles. Alongside the extensions of Luka Modric and the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, this move underscores the club's strategic planning and ambition. As the team gears up for the new season, Vazquez’s presence will be vital in maintaining the high standards expected at the Santiago Bernabeu.