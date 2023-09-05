Real Madrid have been the home of many football superstars in the last century. In the modern era, the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Sergio Ramos stun the world with their performances in the white jersey. Now, there is a chance for Los Blancos to add Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to this historic list.

Real Madrid have been looking at the possibility of signing Mbappe for a long time. The Frenchman was on the verge of signing for Los Blancos in 2022, but in a remarkable turn of events, he decided to stay and extend his contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG). According to the reports from MARCA, Real Madrid will be closely monitoring the situation around Haaland and Mbappe to sign them at the right opportunity.

As the Copa del Rey winners have shown in their recent transfer window, they are not going to abandon their plans. The 14-time European champions have enjoyed a fantastic start to their La Liga campaign, winning four games out of four. Their new superstar, Jude Bellingham, has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at the Spanish capital, scoring five goals in four appearances for the club.

Although the Real Madrid fans are impatient about the signing of Mbappe and Haaland, the club hierarchy is patient and won't be making any “forced” decisions. Club President Florentino Perez has always believed in the club's stability first before the signature of players. A lot more clarity can be expected from the Spanish capital by the start of next year's transfer window.