Manchester City star Erling Haaland's agent, Rafael Pimenta, has tried to hush the swirling rumors suggesting the stars Real Madrid transfer

Manchester City star Erling Haaland‘s agent, Rafael Pimenta, has tried to hush the swirling rumors suggesting her presence in Madrid was indicative of ongoing transfer negotiations with Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. Haaland, the prolific Norwegian striker who dazzled the footballing world with his 52 goals for Manchester City during their historic Treble-winning season, remains firmly anchored to the Etihad Stadium, his contract extending until 2027.

However, speculations have surfaced, hinting at a potential release clause in his agreement that could pave the way for a move beyond England in the summer of 2024. Reports have suggested a substantial transfer fee ranging from €180 million (£157m/$193m) to €200 million (£174m/$214m) could facilitate his departure.

Despite persistent links between Haaland and Real Madrid, Pimenta has categorically dismissed any immediate discussions. Addressing her visit to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, she emphatically stated, “I've been here more times. Talk about Haaland with Florentino [Perez]? No, no, no, no.”

Real Madrid's apparent shift in focus away from Kylian Mbappe, who is poised to enter free agency at the end of the 2023-24 season, has intensified the spotlight on Erling Haaland. Football enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting further developments, anticipating whether the Norwegian sensation will grace the hallowed grounds of Real Madrid. As the transfer window looms closer, the intrigue surrounding Haaland's future continues to captivate fans and pundits alike, shaping the narrative of European football. Stay tuned for the latest updates, as the saga unfolds and the footballing world braces for a potential seismic shift in one of its brightest stars' career trajectory.