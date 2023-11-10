Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is influencing the football world with his goal celebration, with West Ham's Lucas Paqueta mimicking him

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham is not just making waves with his stellar performances on the pitch; he's now influencing the football world with his goal celebration, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old England international, who has been shining brightly since his €103 million move to Santiago Bernabeu, is earning respect from fans and players alike. His impact is so profound that fellow professionals are starting to mimic his goal celebration.

In the past, iconic celebrations were often associated with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, but now Bellingham has entered that exclusive category. His €103 million transfer fee seems justified as he continues to impress in Spain, becoming a standout figure in Real Madrid's midfield.

The latest player to pay homage to Bellingham is West Ham's Lucas Paqueta. After scoring in Hammers' Europa League victory against Olympiakos, the Brazilian playmaker mimicked Bellingham's celebration. Paqueta even took it a step further by tagging Bellingham in a social media post with the caption “only today my friend.” Bellingham responded with his own post, featuring laughing face and handshake emojis, acknowledging the gesture.

What's next for Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham, who has notched an impressive 13 goals in 14 appearances for Real Madrid this season, is currently nursing a shoulder injury. Fans will be eager to see if he recovers in time to feature in Real Madrid's clash against Valencia this Saturday, and later, for England in the Euro 2024 qualification matches against Malta and North Macedonia. As Bellingham's star continues to rise, his influence on and off the field becomes increasingly evident.