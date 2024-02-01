Jude Bellingham has opened up about his experience at Real Madrid, describing it as playing in a coliseum and feeling like a true gladiator

Jude Bellingham has opened up about his experience at Real Madrid, describing it as playing in a coliseum and feeling like a true gladiator, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old England star made a monumental move to the Spanish capital in 2023, instantly becoming a pivotal part of Los Blancos in the La Liga.

Bellingham, having notched an impressive 18 goals in 26 appearances, has seamlessly integrated into the Real Madrid fold, embracing the pressure and expectations that come with representing the “biggest club in the world.” The midfielder's €103 million transfer has elevated him to the status of a ‘Galactico,' a title reserved for the elite at Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Bellingham expressed the awe-inspiring nature of playing for such a colossal club: “You know that it’s the biggest club in the world, but when you experience it up close it’s spectacular. It is as if you were playing in a coliseum. You feel like a gladiator. It is very special. You can never imagine how big this club is. It is impossible to go out there and not be recognized. The club is a level above.”

Despite the intense spotlight, Bellingham has skillfully balanced his life on and off the pitch. Unlike some predecessors, he has managed to avoid the pitfalls that often accompany the fame associated with being a Real Madrid player. Whether enjoying a quiet coffee or venturing downtown, Bellingham appreciates the genuine interactions with locals who see him as Jude, not just the footballer.

While navigating Spanish lessons to overcome the language barrier, Jude Bellingham's actions on the field have spoken louder than words. His contributions have already led Real Madrid to Supercopa glory this season, and he remains a driving force in their pursuit of La Liga and Champions League honors. In the colossal arena of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has truly embraced the role of a modern-day gladiator.