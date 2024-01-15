Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has earned praise from Gary Neville for making the hard decision to ignore Manchester United's allure

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has earned praise from Gary Neville for making the hard decision to ignore Manchester United‘s allure and pursue a path that led him to the Spanish capital, reported by GOAL.

Bellingham, an English international, was in discussions with Manchester United before making a pivotal career move in the summer of 2020. Despite the legendary status of the Red Devils and the charm of Old Trafford, the 20-year-old opted to step out of his comfort zone and join Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund. Fast forward to the present, and Bellingham has secured a remarkable €103 million move to Real Madrid, proving that he made the right choice.

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, admitted that his advice to players considering a move to Old Trafford might not have aged well, given the struggles the club has faced in recent times. Reflecting on Bellingham's decision, Neville acknowledged the young midfielder's wisdom in choosing Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United. He praised Bellingham, now considered one of the world's top talents, for thriving in Germany and making a name for himself.

Bellingham's journey with Borussia Dortmund has been nothing short of spectacular, contributing 49 goals and assists across 132 appearances. His stellar performances caught the attention of Real Madrid, a club renowned for its ‘Galacticos' recruitment strategy. In Spain, Bellingham has continued to shine, amassing 17 goals and six assists in just 24 outings.

As Bellingham's star rises in the football world, Manchester United is left contemplating what might have been. The Red Devils are grappling with the repercussions of their recent high-profile transfers, while Bellingham thrives in the esteemed white jersey of Real Madrid. The young English talent holds the prestigious Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards, solidifying his status as one of the game's brightest prospects.

For Jude Bellingham, the journey is far from over, and as he continues to dazzle on the pitch, his decision to snub Manchester United appears increasingly justified. The Red Devils, meanwhile, must reassess their approach to player recruitment to reclaim their former glory.