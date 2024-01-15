Jude Bellingham, the dynamic midfielder for Real Madrid, was the epitome of joy as he clinched his first trophy with Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham, the dynamic midfielder for Real Madrid, was the epitome of joy as he clinched his first trophy with Los Blancos in a resounding 4-1 triumph over arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the Supercopa final on a memorable Sunday, reported by GOAL.

Amidst the exuberant celebrations, when probed for his reaction to the monumental win by the club's media, Bellingham delivered a succinct yet amusing two-word response, “absolutely lovely,” employing his distinct northern British accent. The infectious happiness radiating from the young Englishman encapsulated the team's joy at securing silverware.

The match itself was a spectacle, with Brazilian sensation Vinicius Junior stealing the spotlight by netting a remarkable first-half hat-trick. Real Madrid's dominance continued, orchestrated by the likes of Rodrygo, adding to Barcelona's misery. The Catalan giants faced further setbacks when Ronald Araujo received a red card, leaving them grappling with a crushing 4-1 defeat. Although Bellingham's name may not have graced the scoresheet, his pivotal contributions on the field drew applause from fans as he exited, marking a significant moment in his burgeoning career.

Looking ahead, there's little time for rest as Jude Bellingham and his teammates swiftly return to the Spanish capital, gearing up for the Copa del Rey round of 16 clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid slated for Thursday, January 18. The English midfielder, reveling in the glory of his first trophy with the club, is poised to carry this positive momentum into the upcoming challenges, contributing to Real Madrid's pursuit of additional silverware in what promises to be an exciting season. As Bellingham continues to make his mark, his infectious enthusiasm and skill on the pitch make him a player to watch in the vibrant landscape of European football.