Jude Bellingham, the dynamic midfielder for Real Madrid, was the epitome of joy as he clinched his first trophy with Los Blancos in a resounding 4-1 triumph over arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the Supercopa final on a memorable Sunday, reported by GOAL.

Amidst the exuberant celebrations, when probed for his reaction to the monumental win by the club's media, Bellingham delivered a succinct yet amusing two-word response, “absolutely lovely,” employing his distinct northern British accent. The infectious happiness radiating from the young Englishman encapsulated the team's joy at securing silverware.

RECOMMENDED
Vinicius Jr in front of the Manchester United and Real Madrid logos
Manchester United plans shock $165 million Vinicius Jr transfer swoop from Real Madrid

Fremont Farkas ·

Jude Bellingham Adidas
Jude Bellingham helps in the design of the 30th anniversary Adidas iconic predator boots

Fahad Hamid ·

Kylian Mbappe in front of the Pyramids, the Real Madrid and PSG logos in the sky
PSG offers huge 'pyramids of Egypt' contract to Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid interest

Fremont Farkas ·

The match itself was a spectacle, with Brazilian sensation Vinicius Junior stealing the spotlight by netting a remarkable first-half hat-trick. Real Madrid's dominance continued, orchestrated by the likes of Rodrygo, adding to Barcelona's misery. The Catalan giants faced further setbacks when Ronald Araujo received a red card, leaving them grappling with a crushing 4-1 defeat. Although Bellingham's name may not have graced the scoresheet, his pivotal contributions on the field drew applause from fans as he exited, marking a significant moment in his burgeoning career.

Looking ahead, there's little time for rest as Jude Bellingham and his teammates swiftly return to the Spanish capital, gearing up for the Copa del Rey round of 16 clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid slated for Thursday, January 18. The English midfielder, reveling in the glory of his first trophy with the club, is poised to carry this positive momentum into the upcoming challenges, contributing to Real Madrid's pursuit of additional silverware in what promises to be an exciting season. As Bellingham continues to make his mark, his infectious enthusiasm and skill on the pitch make him a player to watch in the vibrant landscape of European football.