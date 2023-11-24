Jude Bellingham, the dynamic midfielder for Real Madrid, is not only turning heads on the football pitch but is now popular off it

Jude Bellingham, the dynamic midfielder for Real Madrid, is not only turning heads on the football pitch but is now popular off it, reported by GOAL. The England international, who made a noteworthy switch from Borussia Dortmund to Santiago Bernabeu in a €103 million (£90m/$112m) transfer, has become a sought-after figure for a potentially lucrative endorsement deal with French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Bellingham's impact in Spain has been nothing short of remarkable, netting an impressive 13 goals in just 14 appearances across various competitions. His stellar performances were duly recognized as he clinched prestigious accolades such as the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award in 2023.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Louis Vuitton, renowned for collaborating with football legends like Pele, Diego Maradona, and Zinedine Zidane, is eager to add Bellingham to its roster of high-profile ambassadors. The 20-year-old, who showcased Louis Vuitton attire at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, currently has no endorsement deals apart from his boot agreement with adidas.

While Bellingham previously featured in a photoshoot for Gucci in 2022, the race for his endorsement signature could see Louis Vuitton emerge as the frontrunner. Gucci already boasts a substantial deal with Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish, potentially opening the door for Louis Vuitton to secure a partnership with the rising football sensation.

As Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham continues to shine both on and off the pitch, the prospect of a collaboration with a renowned fashion house adds another exciting chapter to the young midfielder's burgeoning career. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike will be eager to witness the outcome of this potential multi-million deal with Louis Vuitton.