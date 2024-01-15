Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. left a lasting mark on the Super Cup final both on-field and off-field, directed at the FC Barcelona bench

Real Madrid‘s electrifying forward, Vinicius Jr., left a lasting mark on the Super Cup final with both his on-field prowess and a cheeky hand signal directed at the FC Barcelona bench. The Brazilian dynamo played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's commanding 4-1 triumph, making headlines with a first-half hat-trick.

Vinicius Junior wasted no time asserting dominance, finding the net twice within the opening ten minutes of the clash at Al-Awwal Stadium. His celebration, reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic ‘Siuuu,' added flair to the goals, setting the tone for Real's impressive performance. Adding to Barcelona's woes, Vinicius secured his hat-trick from the penalty spot, propelling Real to a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Carlo Ancelotti's men continued their dominance in the second half, sealing a comprehensive victory with Rodrygo's contribution. Barcelona's frustration reached a boiling point when Ronald Araujo received a late red card after a second yellow, intensifying the heated atmosphere on the pitch.

In a moment of triumph, Vinicius couldn't resist taunting the Barcelona bench with a ‘4-1' hand signal, a direct reference to the final scoreline. The gesture added insult to injury for Barcelona, amplifying the intense rivalry between the two Spanish giants.

Vinicius Junior signals "4-1" to the Barcelona bench 🤣🍿 🎥 @iiABTA pic.twitter.com/3FNfEpGdOw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 14, 2024

The defeat marked another setback for Barcelona's manager, Xavi, who has now suffered four El Clasico losses against Real Madrid in less than a year—a historic feat not witnessed in seven decades. On the flip side, Ancelotti continues to shine, boasting an impressive record with 29 wins in 33 knockout games since his return to Real Madrid in 2021.

Real Madrid's triumph in Riyadh sets the stage for an intriguing Copa del Rey last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid on January 18. Vinicius Jr. and his teammates aim to carry their momentum forward, keeping the flames of their success burning bright in the upcoming challenges.