In a recent La Liga clash against Mallorca, Real Madrid‘s midfield sensation, Jude Bellingham, experienced an unusual goal drought, failing to find the back of the net, reported by GOAL. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti brushed off concerns, stating that Bellingham's occasional goal shortage is “not surprising.”

Bellingham, who made a high-profile €103 million (£89m/$113m) move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer, has been a revelation for Los Blancos. The 20-year-old has already notched up an impressive 17 goals in 22 appearances, even matching the goal tally of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo at one point.

Real Madrid secured a narrow victory against Mallorca, with Antonio Rudiger netting the decisive goal. Despite Bellingham's goalless outing in this fixture and the previous one, Ancelotti expressed understanding, stating, “It’s not surprising that he doesn’t score goals. He has worked a lot and when he has scored the goals, it has been a plus. He has lacked a little freshness, like Rodrygo and Vini Jr.”

Bellingham has been dealing with a shoulder injury, requiring careful management. Additionally, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, absent since mid-November due to a hamstring injury, made a return to action against Mallorca. Ancelotti explained the decision to substitute him, saying, “The change was agreed. He had a major injury and the question was whether to start the game or leave later. He played 60 minutes and they came in handy.”

Real Madrid's victory in this match ensures they remain at the top of the La Liga standings, though only on goal difference, sharing the lead with Girona. The 10-point gap between them and the pursuing teams, including Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, positions Los Blancos as strong contenders for the league title. The continued success of Jude Bellingham and his teammates will undoubtedly be crucial as they navigate the challenges of the season.