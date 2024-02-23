Real Madrid fans can rejoice as the return date for star player Jude Bellingham has been set following an unfortunate injury setback, reported by GOAL. The English midfielder suffered a knock during a clash with Girona on February 10, where he showcased his prowess by scoring two goals. However, his stellar performance was cut short, forcing him to sit out subsequent La Liga and Champions League fixtures.
Despite the setback, there's good news on the horizon. According to reports from Marca, the 20-year-old is making strides in his recovery and has already “started the countdown” to rejoining Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. Impressively, Bellingham is ahead of schedule, and in just a matter of days, he is expected to resume full training at Los Blancos.
Sources reveal that the midfielder had been grappling with ankle discomfort for several weeks before succumbing to the injury. Real Madrid is adopting a cautious approach, ensuring no unnecessary risks are taken with his fitness. Although the Blancos won't rush his return, there's optimism that Bellingham will be back in action when Real Madrid faces Valencia at Mestalla on March 2.
Should Jude Bellingham make a triumphant return in the Valencia match, he could also be in contention for the Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu on March 6. Real Madrid currently holds a narrow 1-0 aggregate lead in this crucial continental contest. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await Bellingham's return to the pitch, hoping he can play a pivotal role in Real Madrid's upcoming challenges.