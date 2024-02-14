Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham finds himself in trouble as a suspension looms over an alleged altercation with Getafe's Mason Greenwood

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham finds himself in hot water as a potential suspension looms over an alleged altercation with Getafe's Mason Greenwood during a recent La Liga clash, reported by GOAL.

The incident occurred on February 1 when Bellingham, in a face-off with Greenwood, is accused of directing a derogatory term towards the Manchester United loanee. Specifically, it's claimed that Bellingham mouthed the word ‘Rapist' during the on-field exchange. Getafe promptly filed a complaint with La Liga, triggering an investigation into the matter.

A lip reader was engaged by the league to scrutinize the incident, and the findings have now been forwarded to the competition committee. Although the final report's details remain undisclosed, there are hints that Bellingham might be facing a four-game suspension if proven guilty.

Despite reports suggesting an alternative interpretation of Bellingham's words, with claims that he said ‘rubbish' instead of the contentious term, Getafe insists on a thorough investigation. The club firmly supports Greenwood, who joined them on a season-long loan from Manchester United after legal charges against him were dropped in February 2023.

Mason Greenwood has been a standout performer for Getafe this season, netting seven goals and providing five assists in 23 matches across various competitions. The Spanish club is reportedly contemplating a permanent move for the English winger in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As Jude Bellingham faces the prospect of a suspension, he is already sidelined with a sprained ankle, anticipating a recovery period of at least three weeks. The final decision rests with the competition committee, and if guilt is established, Bellingham could find himself serving time away from the pitch.