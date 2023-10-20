Real Madrid‘s dynamic midfielder, Jude Bellingham, has not only been making waves on the pitch but also revealing a surprising secret behind his exceptional performances – his favorite English meal, baked beans and eggs, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old, who arrived at Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile summer transfer, has set La Liga alight with his outstanding displays, quickly becoming a linchpin for the Madrid giants.

While elite athletes often follow strict dietary routines, Bellingham's occasional indulgence in this classic comfort food appears to be his unique ritual. The meal, a beloved staple in British households, consists of protein-packed eggs and fiber-rich baked beans, providing a balance of nutrients that might be fueling his incredible form.

According to reports, Bellingham's move to Madrid brought him to the Eurostars Madrid Tower hotel initially, where his diet was carefully tailored to meet his nutritional needs. Later, after settling into a luxurious residence with his parents, he continued his disciplined lifestyle. While he primarily sticks to his prescribed diet, he allows himself occasional treats, and baked beans and eggs seem to be a favorite.

Off the pitch, Bellingham enjoys his time with his teammates. He's often seen dining out with fellow players like Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao, fostering a strong sense of unity within the team.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

As Real Madrid gears up for their next La Liga clash against Sevilla, Jude Bellingham's disciplined lifestyle and unique dietary choice may continue to be the driving force behind his exceptional performances, capturing the admiration of football enthusiasts worldwide.